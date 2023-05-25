It’s unlikely that Watters’ call for Senior VP Neil Cavuto to be fired, for being insufficiently MAGA, will interfere with Watters’ likely promotion, any more than his “joke” about Dr. Fauci’s assassination did.

The Daily Beast published the revelation in a leaked Fox text on May 8:

“Wallace Cavuto and other [sic] have got to go. Need some fresh blood. Should hire some trump people,” Watters, who is seen as a likely heir apparent to Carlson’s primetime throne, texted Tucker on Nov. 13.

Watters is just the latest Fox host to be demanding colleagues to be fired. We already knew that Tucker Carlson pushed out correspondent Kristin Fisher and anchor Shepard Smith and tried to push out correspondent Jacqui Heinrich – all for insufficient loyalty to Donald Trump. Never mind that we also know now that Carlson “passionately” hates Trump.

It's not clear if Watters secretly hates Trump, too. But Cavuto is widely respected among rank-and-file Fox employees, Mediaite reports.

Meanwhile, Watters will likely be promoted to either a 9 or 10 PM ET primetime slot in a reported shuffle that sends Sean Hannity to Tucker Carlson’s old time slot of 8 PM.

But don’t expect the news to throw any wrench in the works of a Watters promotion, any more than his demand that Republicans include President Biden’s resignation as a condition for not destroying the U.S. economy. After all, Watters got his last promotion not long after he “joked” about assassinating Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Editor’s note: Brian submitted this post almost two weeks ago but it fell between the cracks while I, Ellen, was recovering from Covid.

(Watters image via screen shot)