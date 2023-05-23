On the eve of a likely Fox News promotion, host Jesse Watters asked Republicans to tank the entire U.S. economy unless President Joe Biden resigns – without a single bit of evidence of wrongdoing.

Watters began his anti-American screed by suggesting that the FBI stole the 2020 election. Since accusing voting technology companies of stealing elections didn’t work out so well for Fox News, the Fox liars have picked a new scapegoat, one that can’t sue for defamation.

WATTERS: We’ve already had two elections where the FBI cheated Americans out of their vote.

He moved on to baselessly accuse the FBI of hiding evidence of a Biden crime or crimes – in order to steal another election.

WATTERS: And the FBI’s on pace to do it again! According to whistleblowers, the FBI’s been sitting on evidence that Joe Biden was directly tied to an international bribe scheme.

In other words, nobody at Fox News has seen this so-called evidence. Is it coming from the whistleblower that has disappeared? Or the ones whose testimony Fox pal Rep. Jim Jordan is hiding? Regardless, if there is some legit whistleblower about Biden crimes, you’d think he or she or they would leak to Fox News.

But why worry about proof when you can try to strong-arm the GOP into overturning an election? Especially when Fox News reportedly just got rid of its “investigative unit” that might debunk this speciousness?

Watters went on to attack the media for saying it can't find any evidence of Biden crimes – and never mind that Watters can’t either. He pretended there is evidence.

WATTERS: 10 million in foreign cash got sliced and diced into 20 different shell companies and then went straight into the bank accounts of nine Bidens!

Notice something missing? None of those Bidens were Joe Biden. not even Fox’s sister “news” outlet, the New York Post, says so.

In fact, Watters didn't say Joe Biden got any of the foreign cash either, nor that he had anything to do with it, despite smirkingly suggesting it.

WATTERS: I mean, the case has been cracked guys. We’re just missing the one document the FBI’s hiding.

Or to put it another way, Fox is just missing any proof behind the smarmy insinuations.

Comer did his part for the snow job. When asked if he got the evidence, he told Watters that the FBI “refused to turn over the Form 1023,” (without saying what that might have shown) and to complain that the FBI was “very patronizing.” However, Comer said, “We expect to get this document.”

Watters interrupted to get to more demonization. “Congressman, I don’t think the FBI respects you,” he said.

Comer, however, seemed more upset that the Senate Republicans do not respect him. He went on a tear about the Senate Republicans not going along with House crusade. Um, that’s probably because there’s no evidence.

COMER: What we're going to have to do in this House is demand that the senators get our backs, like they're doing as we speak with these debt ceiling negotiations, and hold their budget hostage until they get new leadership at the FBI or they produce the documents that we want.

As Comer continued talking, Watters interrupted to give his marching orders:

WATTERS: Congressman, I don't think Senate Republicans are going to deliver. Number one, they usually don't deliver. Number two, they're not even in the majority.

I mean, why doesn't McCarthy get in the room when he's negotiating the debt ceiling with Joe Biden and say, "We know what you did -- resign or we're going to blow the debt limit up"? How about that for leverage?

Fortunately, not even Comer wanted to go there. He deflected, saying that Speaker Kevin McCarthy is “doing a good job” and that the debt-ceiling negotiations will end “in a manner that I think most taxpayers will be pleased with.”

But Watters wasn’t through making demands. And notice that he sees himself as part of the GOP team: “What happens, Congressman, if [FBI] Director Wray doesn’t take your phone calls? What are we going to do about Director Wray?”

Comer said he’s spoken to McCarthy about holding Wray in contempt. He continued, “I think we need to take extreme measures on trying to get this whistleblower to come forward publicly.”

Well, good luck with that, Congressman. As for Watters, he should be fired for trying to destroy the economy for the sake of overturning an election. But this is Fox News. Watters got promoted not long after he “joked” about assassinating Dr. Anthony Fauci. He’ll probably be promoted this time, too.

You can get a good glimpse of Watters’ anti-Americanism below, from the May 22, 2023 Jesse Watters Primetime, via Media Matters.