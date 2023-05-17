If reports are true, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld will also move to prime time. It’s not clear what happens to Laura Ingraham.

From Oliver Darcy:

Adding to the intrigue. https://t.co/YBaQZW10Pc — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 17, 2023

DRUDGE has in the past scored the scoops on other major Fox News changes. He broke the news on Tucker Carlson going to 8pm and Megyn Kelly at 9pm, to name a couple examples. Which is to say he has a good record. And right now he's citing a "top source." Interesting. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 17, 2023

Perhaps in preparation, Sean Hannity (who has always been quite the bigot) pushed Carlson’s pet Great Replacement Theory last week. You can watch it below, from the May 9, 2023 Hannity, via Media Matters.