Hey, Donald Trump, we’ve got a poll you actually won.
Well, it’s not the 2020 election – which everyone knows you lost – but calling January 6th a “lovefest” did make you the winner of our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. You all can read Trump’s “winning” quote, whom he bested and the full poll results here.
But do vote in this week’s poll because we’ve got some doozies!
The candidates are:
America was not founded on racism. Don't get me wrong: Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery itself was not initially a racist thing. It never was about race initially, so to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing. So why are we making it a race thing now?
Tucker Carlson, replying to the question, “Did you get vaccinated?”
When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position? … We can trade intimate details.
Greg Gutfeld, discussing a poll that found 66% of southern Republicans favor seceding:
I am very pro splitting the country as a trial separation.
Lisa Boothe giving a thumbs up to secession:
[W]ould it be the worst thing? I mean, I don’t know, I’m sick and tired of people who hate this country.
Neil Cavuto, to Democratic Texas Rep. John Bucy III, who left Texas to block the passage of the state’s voter suppression laws:
[T]his has the appearance you didn’t get everything you wanted, you guys all stormed out of the Capitol, batted your marbles and you look like babies.
Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of July 26, 2021.
May the worst quote win!
By contrast, the history of slavery in the USA has always been intimately linked with skin colour and the perception of blacks as chattel just like the cows, horses, sheep and goats also brought over by early colonists. Blacks had had no say at all in the decision to migrate.
This was also the time that Europeans who couldn’t afford the cost of passage and settlement started coming over to the Americas as indentured servants. The decision to migrate had usually been theirs (the exception being the penal colonies), and they expected to become freemen after working off their time (normally 7 years). Many of them even had a written contract (signed with a cross). They were not perceived as chattel (although their contract could be bought and sold) and the decision to migrate had been theirs. Many migrants from poverty-stricken rural parts of Italy and Sicily got to the USA that way during the late 19th/early 20th centuries.
I’m rather hopeful that Ty will be on internet looking for reactions to his initial comments on Fox.