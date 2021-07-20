Hey, Donald Trump, we’ve got a poll you actually won.

Well, it’s not the 2020 election – which everyone knows you lost – but calling January 6th a “lovefest” did make you the winner of our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. You all can read Trump’s “winning” quote, whom he bested and the full poll results here.

But do vote in this week’s poll because we’ve got some doozies!

The candidates are:

Ty Smith:

America was not founded on racism. Don't get me wrong: Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery itself was not initially a racist thing. It never was about race initially, so to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing. So why are we making it a race thing now?

Tucker Carlson, replying to the question, “Did you get vaccinated?”

When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position? … We can trade intimate details.

Greg Gutfeld, discussing a poll that found 66% of southern Republicans favor seceding:

I am very pro splitting the country as a trial separation.

Lisa Boothe giving a thumbs up to secession:

[W]ould it be the worst thing? I mean, I don’t know, I’m sick and tired of people who hate this country.

Neil Cavuto, to Democratic Texas Rep. John Bucy III, who left Texas to block the passage of the state’s voter suppression laws:

[T]his has the appearance you didn’t get everything you wanted, you guys all stormed out of the Capitol, batted your marbles and you look like babies.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of July 26, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

