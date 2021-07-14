Sorry, Eric Trump, but our readers rated your claim that the indictments of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are “handing” the 2024 election to Daddy Donald the most outrageous in last week’s poll.

You can see the quote our readers didn’t buy, along with the full poll and results, here.

Not surprisingly, we’ve got another crop of outrageousness for you to vote on below:

The current nominees are:

Rep. Michael McCaul, discussing Democrats’ infrastructure bill:

I worry that they're going to expand health care and education…

Mark Steyn:

If you tell people you can't have a Twitter account, you can't have a Facebook account, well, what else is there to do but actually walk into the Capitol and go all insurrectional? If you can't talk about it, you can only act.

Tomi Lahren, joining the right-wing craze of likening those trying to protect public health to Nazis.

There are some flight attendants out there that take their job as the mask police to extremes. Becoming almost Nazis of the air, and it’s ridiculous.

Maria Bartiromo, rewriting history of January 6th, by pretending that Ashli Babbitt was not shot trying to climb through a window to breach a barricade protecting members of Congress:

Ashli Babbitt, a wonderful woman, fatally shot on January 6 as she tried to climb out of a broken window.



Her family has spoken out. Her family has been on "Tucker Carlson." And they want answers as far as why this wonderful woman, young woman who went to peaceful protests was shot.

Donald Trump:

But there was also a lovefest between the police, the Capitol Police, and the people that walked down to the Capitol.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of July 19, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

