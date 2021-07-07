Not surprisingly, Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson’s elitist, racist attack on Gen. Mark Milley was the runaway winner of last week’s poll.

You can check out the overgrown and spoiled frat boy’s “winning” quote as well as the full poll and results here.

The current candidates for your consideration in this week’s poll are below:

“Cancel Culture” warrior Rep. Dan Crenshaw speaking about Gwen Berry who, after she won a place on the Olympic team, turned away from the flag during the Star Spangled Banner and placed a tee shirt that read “activist athlete” over her head”

She should be removed from the team.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned anti-abortion activist (with a shady conversion story), Abby Johnson:

Planned Parenthood is the enemy.

Lara Trump on the $1.7 million in tax fraud charges against The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg:

The best they could come up with was a corporate car for the CFO of the Trump Organization. … And, by the way, what about Hunter Biden?

Eric Trump, shrugging off the $1.7 million in tax fraud charges in a discussion with Raymond Arroyo:

We've got real problems in this country, Raymond. And a lot of people are missing Donald Trump right now. And I think this is going to backfire them in a big way. People will understand what this is about. This isn't about Allen Weisselberg. This is about a warped Democratic Party who will go after Trump and they have every single day for the last six years. And honestly, I think they're handing him the win in 2024, if he decides to pursue it. I really do. People get this game. We've seen this movie before, Raymond.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of July 12, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)