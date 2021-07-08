Fox News host Mark Steyn didn’t just support Donald Trump’s lawsuit against social media companies Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, he suggested it justified an insurrection against the United States.

In a discussion about Trump’s loser lawsuit, Steyn referred to Trump as “President Trump.” It’s not outlandish to refer to a former officeholder that way but it was a sly way for Steyn to message viewers that he supports the Big Lie about the 2020 election.

But that wasn’t enough hatred of America for Steyn, who is guest hosting Fox News Primetime this week. After referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as “that weird bear who runs Twitter,” Steyn moved on to signal his support for the January 6th insurrection or maybe a future insurrection, too. He whined, “Big tech silenced President Trump and enumerable numbers of his supporters.” Then, at the end of his interview with Douglas Murray, a Tucker Carlson soulmate, Steyn said, “If you tell people you can't have a Twitter account, you can't have a Facebook account, well, what else is there to do but actually walk into the Capitol and go all insurrectional? If you can't talk about it, you can only act.”

You can watch Steyn audition for a permanent hosting spot by touting sedition below, from the July 7, 2021 Fox News Primetime, via Media Matters.