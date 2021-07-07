Remember how Greta Van Susteren slobbered over Donald Trump when she was on Fox News? Some of that veneration seems to be shared by her husband, John P. Coale, who is one of the lawyers on Trump’s “long shot” lawsuit against big tech.

Law & Crime confirmed my suspicion that the John P. Coale representing Trump is the same guy married to Van Susteren:

Former President Donald Trump‘s suite of supposed “First Amendment Violation” lawsuits filed against three Big Tech companies each bear the signature of several lawyers who have signed on as co-counsel. One of those lawyers is John P. Coale, the husband of journeywoman cable news star, attorney and legal analyst Greta Van Susteren.

One of eight lawyers who have agreed to represent the 45th president in his long-shot courtroom crusades against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Coale is among the seven who have promised to file pro hac vice petitions in order to briefly practice law for these specific controversies only.

The Guardian summed up the suits more bluntly: “Legal scholars suggest former president’s complaint may bring the attention he craves but doesn’t present a serious legal argument. … [H]is case is doomed to fail.”

Our friends at Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor) have a good roundup of Twitter reactions from legal experts. I’ll just say nobody thinks the lawsuits will succeed – except to help Donald Trump – who has some serious legal problems right about now – do some fundraising.

