Tomi Lahren, joined the right-wing craze of likening public health protections to the Holocaust by calling flight attendants enforcing mask mandates “almost Nazis of the air.”

The right-wing Nazi fad seems to have begun with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) who likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust. As The Washington Post reported, she subsequently apologized after a visit to the Holocaust Museum but, a few days later, she likened a supermarket’s face-mask policy to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges. More recently, Greene called individuals participating in the Biden administration’s push to increase vaccinations, “medical brown shirts,” another Nazi reference.

A Washington state representative (Republican, of course) even pinned a Nazi-esque Star of David to his shirt during a speech late last month.

Not to be outdone was Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q-CO) who accused Biden of deploying “Needle Nazis.”

So it’s not a huge surprise that Fox News host Tomi Lahren wanted in. On yesterday’s Outnumbered show, she added her voice to the outrage over efforts to save lives by suggesting they are genocidal.

LAHREN: There are some flight attendants out there that take their job as the mask police to extremes. Becoming almost Nazis of the air, and it’s ridiculous. It drops between your nose, they’re constantly getting mad at you. It’s no wonder people are getting frustrated. We still need to act, obviously, decently. There’s no excuse for violence, but we need to lift the mask mandate in the air, and I have a feeling a lot of these issues will go away.”

As TheWrap pointed out, Lahren has called people who wear masks “sheep,” on social media, urged people to burn their masks and announced that she will not be getting vaccinated.

You may recall that in March, 2020, Lahren complained about the “hysteria” over the coronavirus and declared, “I am far more concerned with stepping on a used heroin needle [in California] than I am getting the coronavirus.”

You can watch Lahren get on the “life savers are like murderers!” bandwagon below, from the July 8, 2021 Outnumbered, via TheWrap.

(Lahren image via screen grab)