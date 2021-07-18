Fox host Neil Cavuto tried to paint the Texas Democrats who left the state to block GOP voter suppression as spoiled brats who just “didn’t get everything you wanted.” Fortunately, Texas Rep. John Bucy III did a great job holding his own.

Despite Republicans having chipped off some of the worst aspects of the Texas legislation, the bill still seriously restricts voting and empowers partisan poll watchers.

In typical Fox News fashion, Cavuto was not interested in any serious discussion about the substance of the bill but in creating political theater where – surprise! – the Democrats are the bad guys.

CAVUTO: Thanks to guys like you and some of your colleagues, you did find a little bit of common ground, you did change some of the souls to the polls push that Republicans supposedly want to dial back. You’ve got some big victories there as well as, you know, allowing more time when they were taking it away for online voting that sort of thing.

So, you were on the way to doing that, doing it the way you normally do it in the state capitol, but this has the appearance you didn’t everything you wanted, you guys all stormed out of the Capitol, batted your marbles and you look like babies. Are you concerned that you huffed and puffed and now have screwed yourselves?

Bucy chuckled in disgust. He said, “This is a normal provision that’s within the rules. We take voting rights incredibly seriously. This is the most important issue. We will do anything we can to fight for the voting rights of all Texans. And that’s why we’re here in D.C.”

“But why not fight for that right in Texas?” Cavuto interrupted. “Elections have consequences, they’ve produced a majority in the Texas state legislature why not deal with that?”

Bucy hit back.

BUCY: Elections do have consequences, and we have enough members under the rules to break quorum. That’s the consequence of the elections that we won. And we are here fighting for the voting rights of Texans.

