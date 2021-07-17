How much does Murdochs’ Fox News hate America? So much so that host Greg Gutfeld and sidekick Lisa Boothe are cheerleading for southern (i.e. red) states to secede from the union.

On his “comedy” show last night, Gutfeld gave his “comic” thumbs up to a poll that found 66% of southern Republicans favor seceding. The pollsters urged people to take the findings with a grain of salt, warning that the survey “reflects initial reactions by respondents about an issue that they are very unlikely to have considered carefully.”

But considering carefully is for other people, not Fox News pundits, and certainly not for the ever-asinine Gutfeld. “I am very pro splitting the country as a trial separation,” he told guest Boothe. “Why not try it for two years? Red and blue – let the Democrats do their Democrat thing and the Republicans do the Republican thing and see what happens? Who moves where?”

“What could happen? Do you see how brilliant that is?” Gutfeld added, waving his arms around like a magician.

Boothe, grinning broadly, was on board. “I’m starting to see that,” she said, then giggled. “I’m probably gonna get myself in trouble for this but, like, would it be the worst thing? I mean, I don’t know, I’m sick and tired of people who hate this country.”

Sick and tired of people who hate this country? Maybe Boothe needs a new job and new political idol because nobody hates this country more than Fox News and Trump.

Maybe Boothe needs a personality makeover, too. With unintentional irony, she began a laundry list of things she hates about America and Americans: “I’m sick and tired of [those] who are saying the flag is some sort of the sign of evilness or oppression, who despise the country that we live in. I’m tired of the government who, you know, people like Biden want to weaponize the government against people who supported Trump.”

Apparently, “patriot” Boothe doesn’t understand or doesn't care that dissent is one of this country’s greatest freedoms and a bedrock of our democracy. As for “weaponizing the government,” this is the same Boothe who cheered Donald Trump suggesting he’d force Americans to say “Merry Christmas.” Boothe said, “I actually love the fact that Donald Trump is trolling everyone with the, ‘Merry Christmas.’”

“So, I mean, I don’t know, would it be the worst thing – peacefully?” Boothe continued.

Gutfeld and Boothe surely know their words carry influence on the right. As John Amato wrote at Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor), “There is no formal push for secession at this point, but the idea that Fox News hosts claim to love the idea will start the drumbeat moving forward.”

Both Gutfeld and Boothe have the means to live with the kind of people they claim to only want to rub elbows with. They can move to rural Texas, for example, or Alabama. But we know they won’t put their money where their mouths are. Sacrificing for your country is always someone else’s job with the Foxies.

You can watch the poison that Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch fund below, from the July 16, 2021 Gutfeld! via Crooks and Liars.