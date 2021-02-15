Fox News just shoved one of its weekday “objective news” shows into the midnight hour in favor of the comedic stylings of pro-Trump propagandist Greg Gutfeld.

Shannon Bream’s 11 PM Fox News @ Night, currently airing at 11 PM ET, will be relegated to the midnight hour, with Gutfeld taking over that slot in the second quarter, i.e. after March 31.

According to Mediaite, a Fox “insider” called the move “yet another descent into outright propaganda coverage fueled by the constant right-wing grievance machine that undergirds Fox.”

But Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said, “People need a reason to laugh” and she called his Saturday show “unique and irreverent.”

Here’s some of Gutfeld’s brand of uniqueness and irreverence:

He called Joe Scarborough “Mr. Bozoface.”

He called Bob Woodward’s recording of Donald Trump admitting he lied about the seriousness of the coronavirus epidemic, “a booger dressed as a bombshell.”

He claimed Trump got coronavirus because “he took the risk” and “he was doing it for us.”

He likened Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial to a deadly gas leak.

Chickenhawk Gutfeld tweeted to veteran John Kerry, “Plug your knothole, Captain Driftwood,” because Kerry had the audacity to criticize Trump for not taking part in a ceremony at Aisne-Marne American cemetery in France, honoring the more than a thousand Americans killed during a ferocious battle of World War I.

We’ll see if this helps Fox’s ratings woes.

You can watch Gutfeld’s Mr. Bozoface “humor” below, from the December 4, 2018 The Five.