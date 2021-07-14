Next thing you know, Fox will be saying slaves were not mostly Black.

Host Martha MacCallum nearly swooned over this latest bit of revisionist history, via guest Ty Smith, an African American sure to be a candidate for a contributor’s contract:

SMITH: America was not founded on racism. Don't get me wrong: Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery itself was not initially a racist thing. It never was about race initially, so to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing. So why are we making it a race thing now?

Read the rest of it and watch the video on Crooks and Liars.