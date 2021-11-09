Sorry, Mike Pence, your claim that the Trump administration had “solved the crisis of illegal immigration at our southern border” didn’t go over well with our crowd.

In fact, Pence was the winner of our Outrageous Fox Quote poll last week. You can check out his full quote as well as the competition and the results here.

We've got a fresh crop of outrageousness for you to consider this week:

Fox Corp. exercising the very same “tyranny” in its notice of upcoming shareholders meeting that it urges viewers to revolt against from the Biden administration or businesses:

If during the course of the health screening process a stockholder does not provide verification that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or acceptable proof of a negative COVID-19 test … they will not be permitted entry into the FOX Studio Lot and will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting.

Former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal after receiving heavy criticism for dressing as Alec Baldwin in "Rust" for Halloween.

In no way was I trying to offend anyone, except Alec Baldwin … He’s a jerk and deserves all the heat he’s getting.

Tucker Carlson, during his pro-insurrection series:

[Biden’s] Secretary of defense ordered the entire U.S. military to quote, stand down while investigators cleanse the ranks of political extremists.

JD Vance, on how he’d lecture the pope for not dissing President Joe Biden:

[T]hese liberal politicians are really using you to get a good political moment out of this without really investigating the core reasons why they’re not popular among Christians in their own country.

Harris Faulkner, wrapping up an interview with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:

Alright, we’re gonna end it here with “Let’s go, Brandon.’ [Followed by a clip of Gov. Ron DeSantis] getting in on the cultural phenomenon of this.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of November 15.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)