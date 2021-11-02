The Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll has returned! We’ve got lots of outrageousness about COVID vaccines from Fox News personnel and a special quote from Mike Pence to consider!

But first, let’s dishonor the winner of our last poll, Jesse Watters, for his lie about COVID vaccines containing fetal tissue. You can check out his quote, his competition and the full poll results here.

And now for this week’s candidates:

Lisa Boothe on not getting vaccinated against COVID-19:

I was on the fence because it didn't make sense to get vaccinated for a virus that is not a threat to my life nor one that I fear. But now I'm doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden's tyranny because now it's a fight for freedom, now it’s a fight against tyranny in America and that's what this is all about. We are literally fighting right now, Dan, for the future of this country. Are we going to be a free or America or not?

Dan Bongino giving a seal of approval to Boothe’s refusal to get vaccinated:

I'm glad you're giving them the middle finger. I want to recommend the double-barreled middle finger, it's twice as effective.

Tomi Lahren, lavishing praise on anti-vax protesters:

[N]othing made me feel more proud to be an American. Because I saw Americans of every color, every shape, every size, every gender, probably and every political affiliation, standing together in the name of freedom. That's American as it gets, and I'm so proud of my fellow Americans for standing up.

Mike Pence:

The important thing is for people to remember, under the Trump/Pence administration, we had solved the crisis of illegal immigration at our southern border. And President Biden and his administration reinvented it!

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of November 8.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)