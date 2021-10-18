Our old “friend,” Donald Trump, won himself yet another place of dishonor last week when his smear of Haitian immigrants won last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Who will win this week’s poll: Rep. Steve Scalise, Bill Hemmer, Jesse Watters or Tucker Carlson?

You can read TFG’s post, his competition and the full poll results here.

This week’s contenders are:

Steve Scalise, refusing to acknowledge whether or not Joe Biden is the legitimate president:

CHRIS WALLACE: So, you think the election was stolen?

SCALISE: What I said is there are states that didn’t follow their legislatively-set rules. That’s what the United States Constitution says, and I think there are a lot of people that want us to get back to what the Constitution says we should be doing, not just with elections, with a lot of other things too, and then there are some people that want to just ignore what the Constitution says and do their own thing.

Bill Hemmer, introducing a video in which Republican operatives in Virginia, complaining about critical race theory, were presented merely as "concerned parents":

Tempers flaring, Fairfax County, Virginia, parents pushing back against efforts to keep them silent, defending the right to speak out about what is taught in their kids’ schools.

Jesse Watters, defending a pilot who refused to get vaccinated with a falsehood:

[M]any of these [COVID] vaccines, they include fetal tissue from the unborn.

Tucker Carlson, upon being asked to explain Fox’s COVID vaccine policy after he claimed it’s not stricter than President Biden’s (it is):

I’m not qualified to speak for the company on this because I don’t run the company and I’m not, you know, I’m just an employee of the company.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of October 25.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)