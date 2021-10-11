Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was too cowardly to answer the simple question as to whether or not he believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Scalise’s profile in dishonest cowardice was highlighted on Fox News Sunday yesterday. It began when anchor Chris Wallace asked, “Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump?” Without noting that Trump is lying, Wallace said Trump continues to “make that charge,” then asked, “Do you think that that hurts, undermines American democracy?”

Scalise immediately dodged the question and continued to do so, even as Wallace continued to press for an answer.

SCALISE: Well, Chris, I’ve been very clear from the beginning. If you look at a number of states, they didn’t follow their state-passed laws that governed the election for president. That is what the United States Constitution says. They don’t say that the states determine what the rules are, they say the state legislatures determine the rules.

WALLACE: But the states all certified.

[…]

SCALISE: At the end of the day, are we going to follow what the Constitution says or not? I hope we get back to what the Constitution says, but clearly in a number of states, they didn’t follow those legislative rules.

WALLACE: So, you think the election was stolen?

SCALISE: What I said is there are states that didn’t follow their legislatively-set rules. That’s what the United States Constitution says, and I think there are a lot of people that want us to get back to what the Constitution says we should be doing, not just with elections, with a lot of other things too, and then there are some people that want to just ignore what the Constitution says and do their own thing.

[…]

WALLACE: There was a rally for President Trump yesterday and a number of people said Joe Biden is not my president, Donald Trump is my President. … The last time, I promise, do you think the election was stolen or not? I understand you think there were irregularities and things that need to be fixed. Do you think the election was stolen?

SCALISE: And it’s not just irregularities, it’s the states that did not follow the laws set which the Constitution says they’re supposed to follow. When you see states like Georgia cleaning up some of the mess and people calling that Jim Crow law, that’s a flat out lie.

WALLACE: That’s the new law.

SCALISE: But the legislature passed that law. …

Wallace closed the interview, saying, “I appreciate the way you step up and answer the questions in the way you choose to.”

You can watch Scalise undermine the 2020 election and our democracy below, from the October 10, 2021 Fox News Sunday. The relevant part begins at about 9:37.