Geraldo Rivera got into it with cohost Jesse Watters after he blamed the federal COVID vaccine requirements as the cause of the recent Southwest Airlines snafus – and neither cohost said a word about the even stricter vaccine policy at Fox News.

Watters' comments before Rivera spoke are not in the video below. But you can see in the transcript that Watters said, “The Southwest CEO actually admitted that [the vaccine mandate is] something that they’re dealing with. He doesn’t even want to do the vax mandates. He told CNBC, he’s doing it because of the Biden administration mandate.”

Watters forgot to mention that Southwest CEO Gary Kelly also told CNBC that the vaccine mandates had “zero” to do with the delays.

After giving a shoutout to a pilot who refused to get vaccinated because, Watters said, “many of these vaccines, they include fetal tissue from the unborn” (which is false), Watters went on to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent ban on vaccine mandates. Watters called federal vaccine mandates “not right” - without a peep of complaint about the more-stringent vaccine policy at Fox News.

Watters added, “Eventually you’re going to lose 10% of the workforce across the board on all union jobs, and that’s not returning to normal.” He didn’t mention if there were any widespread resignations at Fox because of its vaccine policy.

Cohost Rivera made a theatrical defense of mandates. But he, too, said not a word about the situation at Fox.

“I absolutely disagree with Jesse’s tone and his anger,” Rivera began.

Predictably, that got a rise from Watters: “My tone? You take issue with my tone?”

“I believe that mandates exist for a reason,” Rivera continued. “The Supreme Court, in a 1905 decision, made very clear, unless this court reverses over a century of precedent, the federal government has the constitutional right to impose a mandate.”

Watters, who has no legal credentials, then insisted that Rivera (a law school graduate) “misread the law.”

“I misread nothing,” Rivera shot back, to another round of insistences otherwise from Watters.

Rivera moved on to rip Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) for having tweeted that a crowd of stranded Southwest passengers “makes me happier than I can possibly articulate.”

This makes me happier than I can possibly articulate. Eat it, @SouthwestAir. https://t.co/kXdGIuXJoi — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 11, 2021

RIVERA: This guy is an ideological lunatic. He said when he looked at the crowd of people who could not get on their Southwest flights because they were cancelled and so forth, "This makes me happier than I can possibly articulate. Eat it, Southwest Airlines." This is a guy getting almost sexual pleasure from the chaos and the destruction --

WATTERS: He's not getting sexual pleasure, Geraldo. You're sick!

RIVERA: -- the chaos and the disruption --

WATTERS: To make this this sexual, you're a sick man.

RIVERA: Congressman Roy, I challenge you. What did you mean when you said "eat it" to Southwest Airlines when you saw those people suffering?

Watters, who seems to care more about attacking vaccine mandates than the plight of stranded passengers, said condescendingly, “Okay, Geraldo,” to end the discussion.

You can watch it below, from the October 12, 2021 The Five.