Tucker Carlson eked out a win over Martha MacCallum in last week’s poll. Who had the most outrageous quote in this week's poll: Sen. John Barrasso, Sean Hannity, Donald Trump, Mollie Hemingway or FoxNews.com?

Carlson’s “winning” quote was yet another of his attempts to champion the unvaccinated while still lacking the courage of his conviction to tell viewers about the vaccine mandate at his own employer, much less criticizing it. You can check out Carlson’s outrageous remark and the full poll results here.

And now, for the current crop of candidates:

Republican Sen. John Barrasso, justifying his opposition to raising the debt ceiling, a move that would have catastrophic effects for the economy:

We’re a party that wants to grow the economy.

FoxNews.com’s misleading headline designed to smear Purple Heart Recipient Sen. Tammy Duckworth, without noting that all disabled veterans are entitled to the same tax exemption:

Democrat Tammy Duckworth hasn’t paid property tax on her Illinois home since 2015, report says.

Sean Hannity, lying about Senator Joe Manchin in order to smear President Bidens’ Build Back Better bill:

And the liberal Democrat from West Virginia will only commit to a mere $1.5 trillion bill.

Mollie Hemingway, on Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen:

There is every reason to be suspicious about this. … This is Democratic information operation. It’s being run by a Democratic P.R. firm, and we already know that tech companies have been colluding with the Democratic party to suppress conservative speech, and that’s what’s happening here. And people need to be on guard about what they’re being asked to do in response to this alleged whistleblower.

Donald Trump:

[T]here's one other thing that nobody talks about, so we have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem.



AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem. So, hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country. And if you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers, if you look at just -- take a look at what's happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS. Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they're coming into our country. And we don't do anything about it. We let everybody come in. Sean [Hannity], it's like a death wish. It's like a death wish for our country.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of October 18.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)