The Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll has returned! You probably will not be shocked to discover that Fox News is as outrageous as ever. Check out what I’ve compiled for this week!

“Civil rights attorney” Leo Terrell “analyzing” Shaquille O’Neal’s statement that he denounced his “celebrity-ness” because “these celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one. … I’m a regular person that listened, followed his dreams and made it.”

[W]hat he’s doing, he is sending a coded message to the left, to the celebrity left. He doesn’t want to be part of this leftist viewpoint that this country is racist, that this country is a country that oppressed others. … Shaq O’Neal is the American dream. He is the person who has benefitted from America, and he doesn’t hate the police. … And what he is trying to tell the celebrity left is, I don’t want to be part of your attack on this country. That’s just a coded message and I applaud him for saying it.

Tucker Carlson:

How do unvaccinated people hurt anybody?

Martha MacCallum, “dying” at the thought of NJ school children getting free lunches which, she is sure, will corrupt them into becoming moochers forever:

One of the things that kills me is that now that, you know, there's a free lunch program in New Jersey, and it's for everyone, even if you don't need help, just send your child's lunch to school. So, those kids are all going to grow up thinking, well, school -- lunch is free, right? And then God help the person who comes along and tries to take that away, Larry [Kudlow]. You're talking about free lunch. I mean, that that will never -- once that happens, right? Once it's baked in there, it's never going to end.

Dishonorable Mention: Former Fox host Megyn Kelly, in a suck-up interview with current Fox host Tucker Carlson, whitewashing his promotion of white supremacists'“great replacement theory”:

It’s a political point you’re trying to make. It’s a political point.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of October 11.

May the worst quote win!

