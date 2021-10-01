If ever you needed proof of Tucker Carlson’s vicious, malicious and cowardly dishonesty, combined with a willingness to kill Americans, it’s all in his fake question suggesting that unvaccinated people do no harm.

You may recall that the Murdochs’ favorite white supremacist and America hater admitted earlier this month that he lies on TV.

CARLSON: I mean I lie if I'm really cornered or something. I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don't -- I don't like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.

So did Tuckums feel cornered or scared or weak Wednesday night? This is the baloney he announced:

CARLSON: How is it like drunk driving? How do unvaccinated people hurt anybody? Hey, [NJ Gov.] Phil Murphy, got a second? We've got some time. Why don't you explain that to us?

It was just a year ago or so that a politician who got on stage and said that would be laughed off the stage and a politician who endorsed firing thousands of healthcare workers during a pandemic calling them criminals, dehumanizing them, would be reviled. Now, it gets applause.

Not because the science has changed, the science is the same. It's because our leaders realized how to leverage fear to crush their political opponents and if that means fining people $700,000.00 for employing someone, throwing the weakest people in our society out on the street with no unemployment insurance and no health insurance, they'll do it.

All that prefaced an admiring chat with an ICU nurse who left her job at a hospital because of vaccine mandates.

Let’s be real here because Carlson is obviously too scared or feels too cornered in his propaganda lies to do so himself. For one thing, despite his slobbering over ICU nurse Cassandra Radelich as a hero he said was “our honor to have” as a guest, what are the chances he’d be so honored to have her tending to one of his relatives in an ICU?

In fact, Radelich, who appeared remotely, probably wouldn’t have been welcome at Fox News, either, unless she submitted to daily testing. And the people at Fox are certainly far less vulnerable than any ICU patients.

And while we’re on the subject of Carlson’s cowardice and lies, let’s not forget that while he’s working hard at killing viewers demonizing vaccinations, he doesn’t have the stones to admit he’s been vaccinated.

But hey, we can at least grant that Radelich has the courage of her convictions. Carlson, on the other hand, has indicated no willingness to quit his job over Fox's "authoritarianism."

And, by the way, if Carlson really didn’t know how unvaccinated people hurt others, he would have asked someone, like a doctor, who could have told him. The fact that he only pretended to ask the question is just another in his long string of killer lies.

You can watch the poison that Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch are happy to feed their viewers below, from the September 29, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.