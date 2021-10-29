Mike Pence made a campaign stop this morning with the three very friendly and helpful cohosts of Fox & Friends. They helped the former VP fear monger about immigration and the border wall and pretend that President Joe Biden has “stifled” the economy.

First, cohost Ainsley Earhardt misleadingly suggested that the Biden administration’s possible legal settlement to families separated under the Trump/Pence policy of cruelty represented some kind of handout. “We’re being told President Biden is planning on giving illegal immigrants who were separated from their parents, giving them EACH [her emphasis] $450,000. That could be nearly a million dollars per family. What’s your reaction?” “Tough journalist not in the tank for the Trump administration” Earhardt didn't bother to tell viewers that the possible payments are not welfare of any kind but are potential legal settlements being negotiated by the Department of Justice and the families’ lawyers in their tort cases over the separations.

Pence called the settlements “totally unacceptable.” Nobody mentioned that the cases, which would probably take up a good chunk of DOJ resources and funds, are much the fault of the Trump administration for failing to have a system to quickly reunite the families, nor that the Biden administration has had to establish a probably-costly task force to reunify them.

Later, Steve Doocy somewhat filled in the missing information but he wrapped the truth in a lot of MAGA messaging. First, he read, i.e. promoted, a tweet by Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw that also distorted the potential payments and let Trump off the hook: “Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws. For perspective, if a service member is killed in action, their next of kin gets an insurance payment of $400,000.”

Doocy said the Biden payments were because the cases “involved a child and a parent” but then Doocy quickly moved to demonize the families and justify the separations:

DOOCY: The reason these families have hired these lawyers, or the lawyers have found these families, is because of the 2018 policy, the Trump/Pence policy where there was zero tolerance. You come in the country, you’re gonna get arrested. And some family units came in and there were children with the parents but you can’t keep kids in the same facility, so THAT’s why they were separated.

Nobody, including Super Duper Christians Pence and Earhardt, seemed to care about the cruelty of separations.

Instead, Pence came up with what is surely a campaign message we’re bound to hear over and over: “The important thing is for people to remember, under the Trump/Pence administration, we had solved the crisis of illegal immigration at our southern border. And President Biden and his administration reinvented it!”

There was no pushback to that ridiculous claim. In reality, the Trump administration played a role in the current border problems.

Pence also claimed, “It’s remarkable to think that under our administration, we built 400 miles of border wall, and literally by implementing what was known as the remain in Mexico policy, we reduced illegal immigration by 90%. President Biden rescinded that policy on Day One. It’s being litigated in courts right now.”

FACT CHECK: The border wall grew by only 40 miles under Pence/Trump. Furthermore, the effectiveness of the wall is questionable, at best. After detailing its numerous flaws, a Reason article summed up, “The whole project has always been just a lot of hot air.”

Not surprisingly, nobody pushed back on any of Pence’s border claims, either.

The three propagandists pivoted to attack Biden over the economy. “It’s unbelievable what’s happening in our country,” Earhardt exclaimed in horror.

Pence said, “Before the COVID pandemic hit, we had seen seven million jobs created in this country, we were bringing manufacturing jobs back, but we did that by cutting taxes, rolling back regulation, unleashing American energy, and fighting for free and fair trade. This administration, from its very early days, has been trying to spend and tax our way back into a growing economy.”

“Tough journalist” Earhardt and her two cohosts failed to point out that the deficit has shrunk by billions under Biden after ballooning to a new high under Trump and Pence, despite Trump’s promise to eliminate it. Nor did anyone mention that Biden’s child tax credit lifted three million children out of poverty in July, 2021.

Also not surprisingly, after overseeing an administration that failed spectacularly at managing the coronavirus pandemic, Pence whined that vaccine mandates are “driving people out of the work force” and are “a threat to public safety.” Nobody said a word about how anti-vaxxers are a threat to public health, as Fox’s own Neil Cavuto can attest.

Not surprisingly, Doocy and “not in the tank” Earhardt preferred to suck up to Pence (and to avid viewer Trump) rather than challenge him or to stand with their colleague Cavuto, who has pleaded for people to get vaccinated.

The conversation moved on to the Virginia election, promoting the Republican candidate there and the GOP dog whistle attacks on critical race theory.

You can watch all the propaganda below, from the October 29, 2021 Fox & Friends.