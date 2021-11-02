Former Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal may have left the network but his Halloween antics, alongside those of wife Kelly Dodd, prove the hate mongering is still very much alive with him.

Not surprisingly, Leventhal and Dodd, whose obnoxiousness got her fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County, think they are funny:

In one photo Dodd holds the toy gun to her head:

Fortunately, they got slammed on Instagram, according to Yahoo News, via Insider (I couldn’t bear to look).

It’s less than two weeks since the tragic accident on the set of Rust, Baldwin’s movie, that left a camerawoman dead. I doubt Levenathal would be laughing if it was his wife or sister who got shot.

Leventhal further proved he’s a good match for his asinine wife in comments to Page Six:

“In no way was I trying to offend anyone, except Alec Baldwin,” the former Fox News correspondent, 61, said in an exclusive statement to Page Six on Monday. “He’s a jerk and deserves all the heat he’s getting.”

It takes one to know one, Ricky!

As for Dodd’s claim to be honoring her Native American heritage – well, that’s just further proof of this couple’s lack of basic decency.

It doesn’t matter how pretty your faces, how fancy you dress, the ugliness oozes out all over you, Rick and Kelly, like two festering sores.

(H/T Richard W.)