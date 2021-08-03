Once again F***ky Tucky Carlson won our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll, this time for his anti-American and racial (but Murdoch-bankrolled) smear of Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn.

I won’t repeat Carlson’s nauseating remarks here but you can read them and view the full poll here. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Carlson made it into this week’s poll, too.

This week’s nominees are:

Tucker Carlson, suggesting that face masks kill children:

Millions of children will now be required to cover their faces in schools, this despite the scientifically established fact that masks pose a far greater threat to children than COVID does. So, strictly speaking as a scientific matter, this is lunacy.

[…]

So, the vaccines work, the only people getting sick are the unvaccinated, but the vaccinated still have to wear masks. Why is that? Well, you just heard the answer, quote: "Public health leaders in our administration have made the determination." In other words, because we said so.



That's the medical justification for suffocating your third grader with a paper mask forever.

Tammy Bruce, auditioning for a permanent hosting gig by flaunting her anti-vaxxism:

I got the vaccine. In certain ways, I think it’s like, if I could give it back at this point, you know?

Laura Ingraham, mocking the emotional testimony form law enforcement officers and reactions at the January 6 hearing:

[T] he whole thing turned into the eyes of many nothing more than performance art.

[…]

First, for best use of tears and dramatic pauses in a leading role we have a tie. It's between Congressman Kinzinger and Schiff.

[…]

Now the award for best use of an exaggeration in a supporting role, the winner is Aquilino Gonell [who spoke of being attacked with pens] who thinks the pen is literally mightier than the sword?

[…]

The award for blatant use of partisan politics when facts fail, the angle award goes to Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn.

[…]



And for best performance in an action role the winner is Michael Fanone.

Raymond Arroyo, attacking Simone Biles for not having “worked through” her sexual trauma before the Olympics:

I have a slightly schizophrenic reaction to all of this. Look, on the one hand, I get it. She had a bad performance. She was lost midair in a flip. She probably feared breaking her neck or permanently injuring herself. There is also the traumatic sex abuse that she endured at the hands of that evil Dr. Nassar.



But the time to work through all of that was before the Olympic trials, not during the Olympic Games. You're part of a team now. And if you can physically perform, your job is to get into that headspace where you can overcome your fears and your jitters, and stick the landing.

Rep. Nancy Mace, a totally unqualified, public health "expert" attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi because the House physician reinstated a face mask mandate:

This was an insane crazy power grab by Nancy Pelosi. This is about politics and control and not about public health. I can’t think of a worse idea right now than to threaten to arrest American citizens for not wearing a mask, and rather than have these arguments about mask wearing and not mask wearing, we should be pushing vaccinations.

[…]

We have to stop politicizing COVID-19.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of August 9, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

