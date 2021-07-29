Guest host Tammy Bruce auditioned for a permanent hosting spot on Fox News Primetime by suggesting she regrets having gotten the COVID vaccine and making the nonsensical claim that she wishes she could “give it back.”

BRUCE: I got the vaccine. In certain ways, I think it’s like, if I could give it back at this point, you know?

Guest and Fox & Friends cohost Pete Hegseth laughed with appreciation.

Fox has been trying to have it both ways on the COVID-19 vaccine. It recently released a recut version of its February pro-vaccine PSA, and some hosts have promoted the vaccine on their shows, while others continue to pander to anti-vaxxers. After Sean Hannity recently suggested he endorsed the vaccine, he soon wanted to make sure his fans didn’t think he urged everyone to get one.

Obviously, Bruce thinks the path to a permanent hosting gig includes dissing the vaccine.

You can watch it below, from the July 27, 2021 Fox News Primetime, via Media Matters.