For some late-night laughs, watch Stephen Colbert rip Brian Kilmeade, “contestant on Jeopardy realizing he spelled his own name wrong,” for his suggestion that refusing a COVID vaccine is like cliff diving.
Colbert said the analogy works “if you first strap that cliff jumper to a group of old people.”
He also came up a great new Fox News slogan: "We report. You just died."
You can watch it below, from the July 20, 2021 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Bemused commented 2021-07-22 04:08:16 -0400 · Flag
Soooo. Let’s say a person with a very painful and terminal tumor chooses to end his or her life …. Personally, I would be OK with that but what would Brian say?