For some late-night laughs, watch Stephen Colbert rip Brian Kilmeade, “contestant on Jeopardy realizing he spelled his own name wrong,” for his suggestion that refusing a COVID vaccine is like cliff diving.

Colbert said the analogy works “if you first strap that cliff jumper to a group of old people.”

He also came up a great new Fox News slogan: "We report. You just died."

You can watch it below, from the July 20, 2021 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.