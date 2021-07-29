What horrible thing happened to Laura Ingraham that would drive her to make fun of police officers still suffering from being attacked while protecting the Capitol, the members of Congress, Vice President Pence and even our democracy on January 6?

Ingraham may not be as sly as Tucker Carlson but she is certainly every bit as vile and anti-American.

Ingraham mocks the emotional and painful testimony as “performance art”

INGRAHAM: Pelosi's January 6 Committee held its first hearing today. And because of her actions leading up to today, the whole thing turned into the eyes of many nothing more than performance art. Now, as this show has reiterated time, and again, all criminal activity at the Capitol that day, should be prosecuted and punished.



There was certainly a lot of violence that day, but it was not a terrorist attack. It wasn't a 9/11 it wasn't the worst thing that ever happened to America. It wasn't an insurrection. There is also something else happening a transparent attempt by Democrats to drag this all out ahead of 2022.



They know they're going to lose big and they're trying not to, but they're casting their political opponents as the enemies of the state. So the theatrical were intended to produce an emotional reaction, logic and facts are damned. It is with that knowledge that we will unveil the angle awards for today's best performances.

Ingraham sneers at tearful comments by Reps. Kinzinger and Schiff by giving mock awards

INGRAHAM: First for best use of tears and dramatic pauses in a leading role we have a tie. It's between Congressman Kinzinger and Schiff.



[…]



INGRAHAM: God save us from this third rate theatrics.

Ingraham gives mock award to Sgt. Aquilino Gonell for saying insurrectionists used pens as weapons to attack police

Without doing any investigation into what actually happened to Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Ingraham scoffed, “Now the award for best use of an exaggeration in a supporting role, the winner is Aquilino Gonell who thinks the pen is literally mightier than the sword?”

Actually, as I explained in a post for Crooks and Liars, Gonell was not calling a pen a lethal weapon but talking about the terror of facing a crowd so furious they grabbed mundane objects to use as weapons.

But Fox News and Ingraham only care about weaponizing the news any which way they can.

Ingraham pulled the same stunt against Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone



INGRAHAM: The award for blatant use of partisan politics when facts fail, the angle award goes to Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn.

[…]



INGRAHAM: And for best performance in an action role the winner is Michael Fanone.



God save us from Ingraham’s 10th rate theatrics. But if you care to, you can watch them below, from the July 27, 2021 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters. Underneath, you can see Dunn’s response on CNN last night.