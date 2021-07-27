African American Black Attacker Ty Smith’s claim that slavery “never was a race thing,” so it shouldn’t be one now, was the runaway winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll.

I expected Smith to have closer competition from Greg Gutfeld and Lisa Boothe’s support for red state secession, but I was wrong. You can check out the full poll and its results here.

And now for this week’s candidates:

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist without any credentials in public health or infectious disease, lecturing the state of Hawaii for requiring all college students to be vaccinated:

In terms of going to Hawaii, they need to be more flexible…

Brian Kilmeade, after cohost Steve Doocy noted that 99% of people dying from COVID now are unvaccinated.

That’s their choice.

Tucker Carlson, smearing Black Capitol Hill Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was assaulted physically and verbally, with racial epithets, on January 6th:

On Tuesday, Pelosi will call a Capitol police officer called Harry Dunn. Dunn will pretend to speak for the country's law enforcement community, but it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop.

Dunn is an angry. left-wing political activist whose social media feeds are full of praise, not coincidentally, for Nancy Pelosi. Here’s a picture of the two of them together.



"Racism is so American," Harry Dunn wrote in one post, "That when you protest that people think you're protesting America. #LeaveItToWhitesToTellBlacksWhatIsRacist. #IStandWithIlhanOmar. #Squad.



Harry Dunn, ladies and gentlemen, just another fact-based witness to the insurrection.

Sean Hannity, a few days after being praised in the mainstream media for suggesting people should get the COVID vaccine, reassuring his MAGA base that he’s not too pro-vaccine:

I never told anyone to get a vaccine. I’ve been very clear. I am simply not qualified. I am not a medical doctor. I know nothing about your medical history or your current medical condition. I think it's inappropriate for me to do so.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of August 2, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

