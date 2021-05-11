Tucker Carlson’s attempt to make face mask wearing a crime, was the runaway winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll.

You can check out Carlson’s salvo in his Murdoch-financed war on public health, along with the full poll here.

And now for this week’s contestants:

Pete Hegseth channeling Tucker Carlson and lying about Rep. Ilhan Omar while auditioning for a permanent Fox News Primetime hosting gig:

Congresswoman Omar has chosen to return American goodwill with grievance not gratitude. You’ve heard her, she views her time in Somalia as blissful while criticizing the United States as racist, oppressive and torturous. That’s a direct quote. Unlike my good friend Bakhar Ali, Ilhan Omar didn’t choose America, America chose her from the squalor of a refugee camp in Kenya. We opened our doors and welcomed her. The state of Minnesota housed her, educated her, empowered her, enriched her, elevated her, and then elected her. … She wants refugees just like her.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, after being asked if a person, i.e. Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden, could be “a devout, practicing Catholic and support abortion?”

This is the most fundamental right. It's the right to life. We're talking about killing innocent human beings. So, this is a very serious matter. Anyone who cooperates in that is involving themselves in a very serious sin, and absolutely not. That's not possible.

Brian Kilmeade, contradicting a sixth grader who credited President Biden over Donald Trump for the imminent re-opening of his school:

Really? That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school.

Caitlyn Jenner on why California Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled and she should replace him:

He’s been horrible for business. Obviously, companies are leaving left and right -- 18,000 companies have left California.

My friends are leaving California. Actually my hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar. I said, “Where are you going?”

And he says, “I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it here anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless.”

I don't want to leave. OK? Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.

Tucker Carlson:

We spoke to one physician today who actively treats COVID patients. He described what we are seeing now as the single deadliest mass vaccination event in modern history. Whatever is causing it, it is happening as we speak.

