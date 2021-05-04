Sean Hannity’s slobbering opener for his interview with Donald Trump was voted the most outrageous Fox quote of the week in last week’s poll.

You can check out Hannity’s question, the competition and the full poll results here.

This week’s nominees are below:

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on the possibility of expanding the U.S. Supreme Court:

[It’s] the most dangerous issue to America we’re facing right now.

Tucker Carlson:

As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal. Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you're looking at is abuse, it's child abuse and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it. If it's your own children being abused, then act accordingly.

Tucker Carlson Tonight show, displaying a graphic shortly before President Joe Biden’s address to Congress:

AWAITING BIDEN ADMIN PROPAGANDA ON CAP HILL

Martha MacCallum, suggesting face masks at Biden’s joint address set a bad example and made him look like he had failed at managing the COVID pandemic:

I think it’s worth noting at the top, just the feel of this room and the fact that he talked a lot in the beginning about COVID, about pulling through COVID, and getting through this era that really marked so much of his candidacy, and yet you have this new CDC guidance that came out just this week, which said, and I'll read it to you, “Fully vaccinated people can visit other fully vaccinated people indoors, without wearing masks or social distancing.”

So, you just have to ask yourself if this is setting an example, looking forward for the country, of what everyone can expect the country to be like in this period now where people now have very open availablity to vaccines.

Katie Pavlich, whining that social distancing at the joint address made the U.S. look weak (and also falsely claiming that the face masks were contrary to CDC guidance):

I want to talk about what I'm seeing and, you know, Martha, you mentioned these people who are all vaccinated, being indoors, socially distancing with their masks on. That's against CDC guidance. And it's not just that that's theater, it actually shows that the United States is at a weak point when the Congress can't show up in full to show that the United States is standing strong after coming out of a pandemic that was caused by China.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of May 10, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

