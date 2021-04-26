2021-04-26 18:22:21 -0400

Moody, like many angry Right Wingers, is hoping that viewers will not remember history, or even RECENT history for that matter.



Republicans have been trying to pack the judiciary and particularly the Supreme Court ever since Nixon took office in 1969. They had long been accustomed to the courts upholding their wishes and had been bitterly disappointed in the Earl Warren SC and rulings like Brown v Board of Education. (Angry Right Wingers have long wanted to overturn that ruling, among many others, as they were fine with a discriminatory public school system. When that was blocked by Warren, the Right Wing began pulling their kids out of public school, with the wealthier ones going to expensive private schools and the working class ones just home schooling.)



In the days of Reagan, the GOP instituted a “litmus test” to make sure their appointees were not just Republican but dependably Right Wing. But even that test was not strict enough for the Far Right, so Republican justices like Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy were deemed to not be conservative enough, particularly after they failed to outlaw reproductive choice in the Casey decision in 1992. In the current era, the selection of judges and justices for the GOP has been farmed out to extreme Right Wing groups like Heritage Action and the Federalist Society. This way, conservatives know that only their true brethren will be getting these seats.



Angry Right Wingers would also like you to forget that in 2016, they deliberately refused to even hold a hearing for Merrick Garland after he was named by President Obama to fill the seat of the deceased Antonin Scalia. Not only that, but senators like Ted Cruz smugly declared on cable news that they would refuse to hold any hearings for ANY judge named by Hillary Clinton regardless of who they were. Cruz went so far as to remind everyone that there was no rule saying that the Supreme Court necessarily had to have 9 justices and could get along just fine with 8 or 7.



These same angry Right Wingers would like everyone to forget how they rammed Neil Gorsuch into Garland’s SC seat and then did an endzone dance on the Senate floor to celebrate. They’d like everyone to forget how prominent Right Wingers pushed Anthony Kennedy into retirement (partly by providing his son with a lucrative position) and then rammed unrepentant rapist and partisan idealogue Brett Kavanaugh into that seat moments before the midterm election day. And they definitely hope everyone forgets how they seized on the death of Justice Ginsburg to ram Amy Coney Barrett into that seat, again within moments of a major election, even though they had previously decried such an action.



Let’s also not forget how angry Right Wingers rammed through literally hundreds of unqualified partisan idealogues into our judiciary between 2017 and 2020, with Mitch McConnell prioritizing the ram-throughs over providing aid to tens of millions of Americans in the COVID pandemic. And let’s not forget that Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett should never have been confirmed to hold any seat in the judiciary, let alone Supreme Court seats. All were extreme partisan picks who were intended to do exactly what they will now do over the next decade – namely, rip up the precedents of the Earl Warren Court and return us to a time when the American Judiciary comforted the powerful and afflicted the afflicted.



Angry Right Wingers have literally spent over five decades trying to game our political system to give themselves the hardline judiciary they wanted. And now that they may have to deal with everyone else pushing back on their behavior, they’re crying foul? This would be laughable if it wasn’t so brazen, and if the consequences weren’t so serious. The Right Wing has no moral or ethical or legal high ground here. If they had the slightest iota of self-awareness, they’d hang their heads in shame.