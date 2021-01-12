Grover Norquist’s attempt to paint the Trump tax cuts as a boon to the middle class won last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. But we’ve got a fresh crop of outrageousness just waiting for you to vote on after the jump.

First, you can check out Norquist’s quote and the full poll results here.

This week’s candidates are:

Ainsley Earhardt, putting conservative feelings over facts after cohosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade pointed out that Donald Trump has been unable to produce any evidence of voter fraud.

I think people who are staunch conservatives in our country just feel so, just so defeated because of this election. They do feel like it was rigged. And then to see what’s happening in Georgia, that the Democrats could have the House, Democrats could have the Senate, and the presidency. It’s disheartening for a lot of people.

Martha MacCallum, during the armed insurrection at the Capitol:

Hearing these reports now that there’s tear gas being used in the rotunda, as Bret [Baier] has just reported. The members are being told to get those gas masks that are under their seats. The other big question is where is the vice president? We’re told that he was rushed out of the chamber and this answers the question that I raised before. You know, I was under the assumption that they would be safe in the chamber. That was before we realized that people had actually breached the building and were walking through the rotunda.

Obviously, this is a huge victory for these protesters. They have disrupted the system in an enormous way.

Brit Hume, senior political analyst for Fox:

Do not be surprised if we learn in the days ahead that the Trump rioters were infiltrated by leftist extremists. Note: this is not to excuse any of them. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 7, 2021

Pete Hegseth defending the armed insurrectionists at the Capitol last week:

They were there to support the president of the United States and defend our republic. And stand up and say I just want a fair shake. I understand what this country represents. I see how the left is trying to tear it down. And I see one man in Donald Trump who has been willing to fight undeterred the poisons of political correctness, expose the media for what they are which is a left-wing cabal completely silencing conservatives across the board. They told us Russia was the biggest problem we had for four years until they dropped it and it was exposed for being totally false. So you don't have to believe the election was stolen to know that the system has begun to undercut people who love our country. That's what they were there for. And it manifested at the Capitol in a different way. That doesn't mean you need to condemn the entire thing.

