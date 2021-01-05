Pete Hegseth’s delight that Donald Trump pardoned four war criminals was the stomach-turning winner of last week’s poll.

You can view Hegseth’s “winning” quote and the full poll results here. But don’t forget to come back and vote in this week’s poll.

This week’s nominees are:

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), baselessly suggesting the FBI colluded with Democrats to cover up for Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese spy. (He broke it off when he was advised about that and there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by him).

Supposedly it was the FBI who went to Eric Swalwell to inform him what was going on and then she goes back to China. That concerns me. … Are they just in this habit of trying to cover up for Democrats? I don’t know.

Grover Norquist, mischaracterizing Trump’s tax cuts as a boon to the middle class (they helped the 400 wealthiest people pay a lower tax rate than any other group) and falsely fear mongering about Biden’s tax plan, which raises income taxes only on those earning more than $400,000 a year.

When the Republican tax cut passed, the median income family of four got a $2000 tax cut. So, as Biden, his vice president have said, and both of those liberal Democrats running for Georgia Senate seats, they’ve said they’re going to abolish the Trump tax cut, the Republican tax cut day one. That’s a $2000 increase on the average family of four on day one.

Peter Doocy “just asking” Jon Ossoff at a campaign stop:

Any concern that the allegations of wrongdoing against Rev. Warnock could possibly be a drag on the Democratic ticket next week?

Mark Levin, melting down after Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) truthfully called the Trumpy push to overturn the 2020 election a “grifting scam.”

1. Adam Kinzinger is very devious and reckless politician. He was elected as a Tea Party candidate 10 years ago and quickly turned on them. He is now an activist for the administrative state and against constitutionalists. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

3. He should be defeated at the ballot box in the next Republican primary. Then he can join CNN or MSNBC as a full-time, conservative-trashing contributor.https://t.co/slYPRd0NJR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of January 11, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)