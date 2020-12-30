Peter Doocy’s live gotcha questions to Jon Ossoff backfired as Ossoff turned it around, used one to fundraise and the other to mention three times that Republican candidate Kelly Loeffler “campaigned with a KKK member.”

Doocy was live on America’s Newsroom today when he approached a gaggle where Democratic Senate candidate Ossoff was talking about struggling Americans during a campaign stop ahead of next week’s Georgia runoffs. “People are in dire straits,” we saw Ossoff saying. Then he called on Republican Senators Perdue and Ossoff to put “maximum pressure on Mitch McConnell” to move the legislation providing for $2,000 in relief payments the two claim to support.

But Doocy was not interested in suffering Americans nor the sincerity of Perdue and Loeffler’s sudden, Trump-friendly support for the COVID relief payments. He was interested in a gotcha YouTube moment for his GOP candidate cronies. “Why not talk more about your experience, your relevant experience in being the best person to deliver on those things?” Doocy asked.

Ossoff replied that he’s “made my career fighting injustice” and ran through some examples of the injustices he has exposed, such as war crimes, terrorism and judicial corruption.

Then Ossoff did what every Democrat on Fox should do: he reframed the discussion. He even worked in a fundraising pitch.

OSSOFF: Since we’re live on Fox, let me take this opportunity to address directly the Fox audience. We have two United States senators in Georgia who have blatantly used their offices to enrich themselves. This is beyond partisanship.

And the reason, to your question, that I talk so much about health and jobs and justice for all the people is that we can unite behind that program. We’ve lost nine rural hospitals in Georgia in 10 years. We can reopen them. We can invest in infrastructure to build jobs, revitalize our communities, create opportunity, raise the minimum wage so that people doing an honest week’s work cannot just survive but can thrive and yes, pass landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation to secure equal justice for all.

And I humbly and respectfully request the support of everyone who is tuned in on Fox right now and I’d love for you to log on to ElectJon.com, Elect J-o-n dot com. That’s Elect J-o- n dot com, make a contribution to our efforts here in Georgia.

Doocy had no follow up about Ossoff’s qualifications. Instead, he moved on to his next gotcha: “Any concern that the allegations of wrongdoing against Rev. Warnock could possibly be a drag on the Democratic ticket next week?” (He was probably referring to this matter that Fox has been trying to turn into a scandal. Or maybe this sleazy attack by Loeffler or this latest ginned up "controversy" hyped by Fox.)

Again, Ossoff deftly took control and turned the tables. This time, he worked in some attacks on Loeffler, for posing in a campaign photo with white supremacist and former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles.

OSSOFF: None whatsoever. Rev. Warnock addressed this issue a year ago and here’s the bottom line: Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman. Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a Klansman and so she is stooping to these vicious personal attacks to distract from the fact that she’s been campaigning with a former member of the Ku Klux Klan.

I mean, we deserve better than that here in Georgia and I want to encourage everybody to make a plan to vote on Tuesday.

Doocy ended the interview.

You can watch Doocy get a different kind of YouTube moment from the one he planned below, from the December 30, 2020 America’s Newsroom, via Raw Story.

(H/T Headly Westerfield)