Tucker Carlson’s malicious comparison of Dr. Jill Biden’s doctorate to Dr. Pepper was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote Of The Week Poll. But you know that Fox outrageousness never takes a break for the holidays so…

In case you missed it, you can check out Carlson’s quote and the full poll here. But we have a new slate of outrageousness in this week’s poll, so do make sure to come back and vote.

It strikes me as significant that all the nominees in this week’s poll show the Fox/GOP eagerness to subvert American democracy and the rule of law, from the same folks who pretend to stand for upholding it.

With apologies for the delay in posting this (I’m on a bit of a holiday schedule), the current nominees are:

Lou Dobbs, disparaging Fox’s fact check debunking his voting conspiracy theories:

There are lots of opinions about the integrity of the election.

Brian Kilmeade, defending armed, violent far-right protesters storming Oregon capitol:

What else could they do?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, showing his willingness to sabotage democracy:

I want somebody to look at all the overseas activity of Hunter Biden, see if he’s compromised the foreign policy of President Biden, if he gets to be president…

Pete Hegseth, cheering Donald Trump’s pardon of four war criminals:

God bless the president for having the courage, which a lot of other presidents wouldn’t do, to pardon those men.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of January 4, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

