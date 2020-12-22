Donald Trump’s obviously bogus claim that he’s challenging the 2020 election because “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president,” was the runaway winner of our last Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll.

This week’s nominees are:

Tucker Carlson:

Dr. Jill Biden has the very same degree as Dr. Bill Cosby does, which is one degree from Dr. Pepper, but Joe Biden and his friends didn’t want to hear that.

Maria Bartiromo:

An intel source telling me that President Trump did, in fact, win the election.

Tom Fitton, calling for a special counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ:

The president’s been a crime victim and the Justice Department has done nothing about it. And in many ways, the Justice Department enabled the criminality. The FBI enabled the criminality. We don’t need just a special counsel, for instance, for Biden. We need a special counsel to figure out why the Justice Department and the FBI suppressed investigations of Joe Biden and his family for the last two years.

Sen. Steve Daines on whether or not he recognizes Joe Biden as the president-elect:

Here’s what’s going to happen is every member will be doing their own due diligence because they’ll be a very important moment there on January 6 to ratify what the Electoral College has done, and so until all the evidence has been presented, the legal challenges are completed, I’m going to wait and see what happens there on January 6.

