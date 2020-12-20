Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) was a profile in un-American cowardice today as he claimed there’s still “due diligence” to be done to determine the winner of the presidential election – without casting any doubt on his own November re-election.

The Trump campaign has lost nearly 60 lawsuits challenging the election results, all the states have certified the elections and Joe Biden’s win has been affirmed by the Electoral College.

But Daines chose to side with Trump over America. First, he slobbered over Trump for the coronavirus vaccines. Daines called them “the Christmas gift to the American people,” without a word about the record number of Americans who have recently died from the virus or the number of Americans suffering economic and food insecurity while Republicans obstruct COVID relief legislation in the Senate.

“It’s a remarkable achievement thanks to President Trump, Vice President Pence, Operation Warp Speed,” Daines continued, “because literally we’ve had, you know, now over a million Americans been vaccinated by the Pfizer vaccine already.”

FACT CHECK: Operation Warp Speed did not contribute to Pfizer’s vaccine process.

Then host Neil Cavuto asked Daines, “Do you recognize Donald Trump now as having lost the election and that Joe Biden with the Electoral College meeting this past week is the president-elect of the United States?”

Daines dodged. “Here’s what’s going to happen is every member will be doing their own due diligence because they’ll be a very important moment there on January 6 to ratify what the Electoral College has done, and so until all the evidence has been presented, the legal challenges are completed, I’m going to wait and see what happens there on January 6,” he said.

“So you’re not on board with Joe Biden being definitely the president of the United States?” Cavuto pressed. “You think he can still miss out on that?”

“There’s still the challenges that are existing right now,” Daines claimed. “Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, what we’ve got to have is integrity in our elections, and I think that’s a really important point going forward. Want to learn what happened, where the irregularities were, get those revealed, bring them into the light, and resolve it.”

Daines didn’t mention any irregularities that might have occurred in his own state, which he and Trump won in November.

“Do you think any of those irregularities just yourself, Senator, were of the magnitude to have actually switched the outcome of the election?” Cavuto pressed again.

Daines slithered away again, saying, “I recognize it’s a very sober moment, a very important moment, but I think each member will have to take a look at the data between now and the sixth of January and come to his or her own conclusions.”

“Got it,” Cavuto replied.

Attorney General Bill Barr said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have changed the election outcome. Daines never said he had any information otherwise. Nor did Cavuto ask if he had.

You can watch Daines put Trump over American democracy below, from the December 19, 2020 Cavuto Live.