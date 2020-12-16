Despite the fact that nobody pointed to any actual evidence of any Biden crime, much less multiple ones, Lou Dobbs and guest Tom Fitton attacked Bill Barr and his DOJ for not prosecuting – well, someone for something. Welcome to this preview of Operation Election Overthrow, Plan B.

Fitton helped Dobbs celebrate Attorney General Barr’s departure.

FITTON: Well, obviously there was a big gap in what President Trump wanted in terms of the DOJ approach on these, uh, on the corruption crisis that our nation faces, versus Barr’s, in my view, laxadaisical [sic] approach to it.

We have information this week being reported that he specifically intervened to stop investigative steps from taking place against the Hunter crime family, the Biden crime family and you know, that’s just not acceptable.

Fitton gave Barr the faint praise of being “an effective spokesman.”

But Dobbs wouldn’t grant him that. “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! Wait a minute! He wasn’t running the Communications Department!"

“That’s the nicest thing you can say about him. It’s nicer than what I would say about him,” Dobbs continued. “It’s been 581 days since [special counsel] Durham launched the investigation of Obamagate. 581! Now, after the election, he’s adding prosecutors to the team. What are we dealing with in that swamp?”

Then we got a preview of the delegitimization of Biden’s presidency to come, or at least to be pushed, now that the election challenges have dried up.

DOBBS: It’s disgusting what we’re watching. It’s not funny in any way. It is sickening to watch.

FITTON: It is. And we’ve had this terrible corruption. The president’s been a crime victim and the Justice Department has done nothing about it. And in many ways, the Justice Department enabled the criminality. The FBI enabled the criminality. We don’t need just a special counsel, for instance, for Biden. We need a special counsel to figure out why the Justice Department and the FBI suppressed investigations of Joe Biden and his family for the last two years. …

DOBBS: Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has the guts to actually do something, the only one in the Senate who had the guts to do anything.

FACT CHECK: Johnson’s investigation recently concluded an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden that found no wrongdoing.

It’s worth pointing out that neither Dobbs or Fitton pointed to any actual crimes having been committed at any point in this discussion.

You can see how Fox allows Dobbs to mislead his viewers in service of drumming up more hatred for America below, from FBN’s December 14, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight.