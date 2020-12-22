Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed for Donald Trump to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, calling for“somebody that can outlast the confirmation process” “if President Trump falls short.”

After discussing the $900 billion COVID bill, Graham was asked on Fox & Friends today about Attorney General Bill Barr saying he saw no need for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Graham praised Barr has having done “a great job as attorney general” before calling on Trump to override Barr’s decision.

GRAHAM: As to Hunter Biden, you have a US Attorney in Delaware that’s looking at tax fraud but he’s not looking at his overseas dealings, Hunter Biden’s dealings in the Ukraine and China and other countries.

We had banks report, suspicious activity reports went from American banks where Hunter Biden is partners or doing business to the federal government being concerned about the potential for money laundering.

I want somebody to look at all the overseas activity of Hunter Biden, see if he’s compromised the foreign policy of President Biden if he gets to be president and the guy in Delaware doesn’t have that mandate so I respectfully disagree. If it were up to me, I would take the U.S. attorney in Delaware and give him the entire Hunter Biden portfolio so he can look at everything Hunter Biden did throughout the world which is pretty massive, industrial-sized influence peddling. I think we need a special counsel because I worry that what Hunter Biden did may have compromised our ability to effectively wage foreign policy.”

[..]

GRAHAM: My concern is, without a special counsel or something like that, the business activity of Hunter Biden, which is all over the world, which doesn’t pass the smell test. If it were a Republican, we sure as hell would be looking at it. It’s gonna get swept under the rug. So, I’m hoping that somebody at the Department of Justice before the next administration comes in, if President Trump falls short, will appoint somebody that can outlast the confirmation process.

A Republican-led Senate committee has already investigated whether Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine, during the Obama administration, were corrupted by his son’s role on the board of a Ukraine company and found that they were not. Despite his comments about a “smell test,” Graham provided no indication he had any evidence that any of Hunter Biden’s activities have any bearing on his father’s policies or official behavior.

You can watch it below, from the December 22, 2020 Fox & Friends.