In another episode of Republicans Eat Their Own, Fox News host Mark Levin viciously attacked Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for truthfully calling the Trumpy push to overturn the election a “grifting scam.” Kinzinger hit back.

On Sunday, Kinzinger had the nerve to criticize Republican efforts to overturn the will of the people. In addition to calling it a grifting scam, he also said, “We have to follow the Constitution and I’m sorry if the outcome is not what you wanted. ... There’s no impetus to overthrow an election even if you wanted to.”

In fact, much of the money Donald Trump has raised for his “Election Defense Fund” has gone into his own pocket. Never mind that Donald Trump lost at least 59 cases attacking the election and that even his own attorney general has said there was “no widespread voter fraud.”

But Levin, who slobbered over Barr when he appeared on Fox's Life, Liberty and Levin show, didn’t seem to care about the AG's findings now. Levin went on a tweetstorm against Kinzinger, calling him a “very devious and reckless politician” who “was elected as a Tea Party candidate 10 years ago and quickly turned on them.” Levin also accused Kinzinger of being “an activist for the administrative state and against constitutionalists.” As the pièce de resistance, Levin called for someone to primary Kinzinger so he can “join CNN or MSNBC as a full time, conservative trashing contributor."

1. Adam Kinzinger is very devious and reckless politician. He was elected as a Tea Party candidate 10 years ago and quickly turned on them. He is now an activist for the administrative state and against constitutionalists. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

3. He should be defeated at the ballot box in the next Republican primary. Then he can join CNN or MSNBC as a full-time, conservative-trashing contributor.https://t.co/slYPRd0NJR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

Kinzinger hit back by calling Levin the “Godfather of ‘outrage for profit.’”

Mark is The Godfather of “outrage for profit.” For some reason he has been obsessed with me for a while. 👇 https://t.co/t2XvnWB3iZ — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 31, 2020

(Levin image via screen grab)