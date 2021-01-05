Ainsley Earhardt, who claims to want to be a tough journalist, is just fine with efforts to overthrow the election over debunked conspiracy theories because conservatives feel like the election was rigged.

Earhardt said, in 2017, “I do not want to come across as being in the tank for [the Trump administration] or kissing their tails,” and “I mean, I want to be a journalist, I want to ask tough questions.” But Earhardt's adoration of the P***y Grabber In Chief is probably only second to her adoration of Jesus (just pay no attention to her likely adultery).

So, even after Earhardt's beloved p***y grabber was caught on tape committing the likely criminal act of trying to pressure a state official into rigging the election, while relying on debunked conspiracy theories, Earhardt gave her full support to GOP efforts to interfere with the certification of the Electoral College results.

Earhardt ignored the facts that Trump has lost 60 lawsuits challenging the election and the fact that his own attorney general has said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. No, she was happy to undermine democracy over some isolated anecdotes that would never undo Joe Biden’s win, some “questions” about the election's integrity and because conservatives believe Trump's claim that the election he lost was rigged.

EARHARDT: The election integrity is extremely important. In fact, it's necessary. And there are so many Republicans that feel like it was rigged, they're hearing the president say that, they believe it was rigged. You hear people saying that they got dead people's ballots. They got -- I heard one lady say she got four ballots in the mail, two of ‘em were for the people who lived in her house before, and both of them are dead. She could have easily -- if she had done the wrong thing, it's illegal -- she could have voted illegally. She didn't do that, but so many people have questions. Integrity is so important. And there are these battleground states where they changed the laws, they changed the rules at the last minute, and people have a problem with that. And they're worried that if they don't do something about it now, this will continue and mail-in ballots will continue in the next election.

Cohost Steve Doocy pointed out that Trump and his lawyers “haven’t really produced the evidence” of any voter fraud.

Surprisingly, cohost Brian Kilmeade was also critical of Trump, saying he worried about Trump’s call for protests on the day of Biden’s inauguration. “I mean, this is the type of anarchy that doesn’t work for anybody, Republicans or Democrats in the big picture,” Kilmeade said. But he blamed the lawyers, not Trump. “I just think it’s up to the president’s legal team to produce what they’re telling him they have,” Kilmeade added. As if Trump bears no responsibility for making claims he’s seen no evidence of.

But Earhardt could not have cared less about a lack of evidence.

EARHARDT: I think people who are staunch conservatives in our country just feel so, just so defeated because of this election. They do feel like it was rigged. And then to see what’s happening in Georgia, that the Democrats could have the House, Democrats could have the Senate, and the presidency. It’s disheartening for a lot of people.

You can see Earhardt's disregard for the facts, the law and democracy below, from the January 4, 2021 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.