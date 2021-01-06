After giving props to the armed pro-Trump protesters who disrupted and terrorized Congress, Fox’s Martha MacCallum also blamed liberals.

MacCallum was fully aware of the threat the pro-Trump protesters posed when she expressed admiration for them.

MACCALLUM: Hearing these reports now that there’s tear gas being used in the rotunda, as Bret [Baier] has just reported. The members are being told to get those gas masks that are under their seats. The other big question is where is the vice president? We’re told that he was rushed out of the chamber and this answers the question that I raised before. You know, I was under the assumption that they would be safe in the chamber. That was before we realized that people had actually breached the building and were walking through the rotunda.

Obviously, this is a huge victory for these protesters. They have disrupted the system in an enormous way.

Then, she tried to blame the left.

MACCALLUM: And I just want to, you know, bring everyone’s – remind everyone of what happened earlier this week, right? People going to Josh Hawley’s house. We’ve seen spray paint on Mitch McConnell’s door, on Nancy Pelosi’s door as well. Um, and we’ve all been sort of tracking the escalation of this. Now, look at what you’ve got now. You have protesters inside the Capitol building in an, in an - quite an incredible act that I think you could, you know – revolt is a word that, you know, can be used here in some way.

For one thing, despite Hawley’s dishonest claim otherwise, there was no violence, vandalism or threats at his house, according to police. Furthermore, while I don’t endorse spray painting anyone’s door, there’s a huge difference between protesting at someone’s house and spray painting their door and storming Congress with guns.

From Yahoo:

[D]emonstrators have been storming the Capitol building, breaking windows and making their way inside with MAGA banners and guns, and violently confronting members of Congress, many of who have had to shelter-in-place in their offices as they prepare to evacuate the building in gas masks.

And a woman was shot, though it’s not clear who or why.

MacCallum should be fired immediately for giving this behavior her stamp of approval. And, by the way, it probably won't keep Biden from taking office on January 6. So, no, it was not a "huge victory," Martha.

You can watch MacCallum put politics and propaganda (or maybe just her right-wing media career) over country below, from Fox's January 6, 2021 coverage.

You can also use this post as an open thread for this frightening turn of events.