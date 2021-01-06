Brit Hume postured as someone “just asking” when he tweeted to his 1.2 million followers not to be surprised “if” “leftist extremists” took part in the armed attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.

At a time when the country needs calm and an easing of political tensions, Hume deliberately inflamed them – while pretending otherwise:

Do not be surprised if we learn in the days ahead that the Trump rioters were infiltrated by leftist extremists. Note: this is not to excuse any of them. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 7, 2021

No, Brit, you weren't excusing the right-wing violence, you were deliberately trying to distract and deflect from it by demonizing the left.

#FoxNewsPoison

1/6/21 UPDATE: What a coincidence that Fox rival Newsmax is saying the same thing.

Hume image via screen grab)