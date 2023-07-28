Hot on the heels of Greg Gutfeld’s “useful skills learned in the Holocaust,” Media Matters has discovered the repeated, blatantly anti-Semitic social media posts on social media by a Fox News Digital staffer and former writer for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Media Matters reported on and validated the posts by Matteo Cina, a production assistant for Fox News Digital and a former writer for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

His posts include such anti-Semitic comments as:

Earlier this week, Fox News host and “comedian” Greg Gutfeld was slammed by the Auschwitz Museum, the Anti-Defamation League and even some of his own colleagues for defending Florida’s “slavery taught Blacks skills that benefitted them” curriculum by saying the Holocaust taught Jews how to be useful.

There are more examples of anti-Semitism at Fox News. Former producer Abby Grossberg, who recently settled her toxic workplace lawsuit against Fox (for a reported $12 million), said that she endured anti-Semitism working for the Tucker Carlson Tonight show. She said she had never experienced anti-Semitism until she went to work for Carlson’s show.

After swooning over Kanye West in an interview, Carlson was exposed as having edited out some anti-Semitic comments from his new Black Best Friend.

And Fox has long pushed the anti-Semitic dog whistle that George Soros is a “puppet master.”

One Fox staffer, commenting on Gutfeld’s “useful Holocaust skills” remark, told The Daily Beast, “at any other place, his career would be over.”

Not only is Gutfeld’s career not over, he just got a promotion. Furthermore, there’s little doubt a lot more of this has gone on behind the scenes that has yet to be discovered.