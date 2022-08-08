Tucker Carlson's anti-Semitic George Soros conspiracy train has left the station with a very special passenger - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who informs us that he “suspended” a state prosecutor because this elected state attorney is part of George Soros’ plan to bring down the American legal system! True story!

Tucker Carlson, just like his BFF, Hungarian wannabe dictator Viktor Orbán and others at Fox, hates George Soros who, according to Carlson, is trying to “destroy” the West and “invert our justice system.”

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show, Carlson denigrated Soros, yet again, and in so doing loudly blew the anti-Semitic dog whistle that is at the heart of Carlson’s and the right-wing anti-Soros agitprop.

In case his audience wasn’t familiar with the evil ways of George Soros, Carlson provided some background in a screed which covered a basic outline of Soros’ alleged transgressions toward western civilization. Introducing the Ron DeSantis angle, he alleged that Soros “has decided to destroy the American justice system and he’s doing it with prosecutors.” Citing no specific data, he made the claim that “more than 70 million people, now live in a jurisdiction overseen by a Soros-backed prosecutor.”

Carlson explained that Soros’ influence is in the form of campaign financing – something entirely legal and also done by, gasp, the GOP and Christian right. He said that an analysis by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund shows that there are more than 75 Soros-backed prosecutors in the US.

Carlson didn’t mention that the LELDF was founded by Reagan Attorney General Ed Meese and that for decades it has funded police who were charged with illegally killing civilians – including a cop who assaulted Rodney King. Currently, its focus is on removing prosecutors whom they claim are funded by – drumroll please – George Soros – and whose main crimes seem to be prosecuting cops whose actions are questionable.

The center of its homepage has the message “How George Soros Put Radical Prosecutors in Power,” so that really tells you all you need to know…

After setting the premise of out-of-control, Soros-backed prosecutors, Carlson spent the rest of this monologue defaming Hillsborough Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren who was recently fired by Gov. Ron DeSantis “for what he said was Warren’s disregard for his duty to enforce state laws, including a pledge not to prosecute people receiving an abortion or their doctors performing them.”

DeSantis, not a fan of the transgender community, is also peeved that Warren wrote a letter “condemning the criminalization of transgender people and gender affirming healthcare.” (DeSantis wants to ban gender affirming treatment for minors.)

Carlson made the unsubstantiated claim that Warren is not enforcing laws which Soros disapproves of and played video of DeSantis’ defense of his action. Carlson continued with a litany of Warren’s sins including, OMG, the “disgusting” prosecution of a Christian pastor who defied Covid rules. And according to Carlson, the reason why Warren doesn’t want to enforce Florida’s anti-abortion law is because he “wants his daughter to have an abortion.”

Following this bonkers diatribe, Carlson brought on DeSantis for a Fox News love-fest. After DeSantis credited Carlson for exposing this nefarious Soros network of prosecutors, he, too, provided a litany of Warren’s sins, chief among them the alternate Fox fact he is a tool of George Soros who wants his minions to “change the country through non-enforcement.”

A lower-third banner informed us that Soros “has been funding soft on crime prosecutors across the country.” Note – Warren has not refused to prosecute any specific cases which, so far, have not included gender-affirming or abortion cases. Warren also contends that the Florida anti-abortion law is inconsistent with the Florida constitution.

Carlson, quite the DeSantis fanboy, was duly outraged.

What nobody mentioned is that the only Soros connection to Warren is through Soros’ donations to the Florida Democratic party which then disperses the money. But who needs facts when you need an enemy? And who better than Soros, who represents the time dis-honored anti-Semitic trope of the “scheming Jewish billionaire, without any real (i.e., blood) loyalty to the country that allows him to be a citizen, actively seeking to undermine white Christian unity?”

Viktor Orbán would be so proud of his boy Tucker, doncha think?!

You can watch it below, from the August 4, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

And by the way, is it me or is Tucker's Andrew Warren background a bit threatening?