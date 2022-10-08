Tucker Carlson continued slobbering over his new Black friend, Kanye West, even as he claimed that people at The Gap store knew about the Uvalde school shooting, as did the media, before it happened.

You may recall that Tucker Carlson reportedly said he voted for Kanye West for president in 2020. Other than Herschel Walker or Donald Trump, it's hard to think of someone less qualified to be in the Oval Office.

On last night's Tucker Carlson Tonight show, West told told the host, “I felt like the people at the Gap knew about the school shooting that Matthew McConaughey was talking about before it even happened. It was so in-synced, the information, and then I heard about it on the radio, driving, and I was like, 'Am I in 'The Truman Show' right now?'"

“What, do you mean the people at the Gap knew about the school shooting, I think in Uvalde, Texas?”

“Yeah. I'm not saying that they did, but it felt so in sync, this idea of, like, this media rush over the 78 specific outlets that influence,” West continued.

This is crazy talk. But Carlson not only ate it up, he sanitized and validated it.

CARLSON: So, there's a coordinated message. I think that's what you're saying?

WEST: Yeah. Meanwhile, there's the same amount of kids getting killed in Chicago every week but there's no coordinated message about that. Have I reached Alex Jones territory yet?

CARLSON: No, I think you're telling the truth and that's okay if you do.

West continued by complaining that people less successful than he is have no business questioning his sanity.

WEST: They keep on using the “Oh, he’s crazy, he’s crazy” thing and it hurts my feelings when people say that. It hurts my feelings that people can ask me, “Hey, are you OK?” Like, especially, like just – I got a ego. Someone that’s less successful than me, having the right to ask me about me, like they’re a f***ing doctor.

Carlson loves to fashion himself as some kind of regular guy (despite being an extraordinarily loaded trust fund baby before the Murdochs started paying him millions.) But Carlson had no apparent problem with this elitism. Instead, he smiled with appreciation as West went on to say, that it was like saying “putting ice on my brain is gonna fix it.”

West “quipped” that it if that worked, they might have “ice dens” instead of hospitals. “You know, I’m, like, funnier than comedians, right?”

Carlson laughed heartily.

You can watch Carlson dote on his choice for president below, from the October 7, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.