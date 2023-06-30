Just as interestingly as Tucker Carlson’s former producer’s $12 million payday, Abby Grossberg has been cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith in the Jan. 6 investigation.

The New York Times has the deets:

The accusations against Fox by Ms. Grossberg, 42, sprung partly from the Dominion case. In March, she filed a lawsuit in Delaware, claiming that Fox coerced her into lying in sworn testimony she gave in the case. Ms. Grossberg amended her witness testimony ahead of the Dominion trial, presenting another hurdle for Fox’s legal team, which had already been dealt a series of blows in pretrial rulings.

Ms. Grossberg also filed a separate lawsuit in New York that accused Fox and Mr. Carlson of allowing a culture of rampant misogyny and sexual harassment. She said she had been subjected to sexist and antisemitic harassment during her time as the head of booking on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Also this:

Mr. Filippatos, the lawyer for Ms. Grossberg, confirmed that he had been contacted by the office of the special counsel investigating Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and that he and his client were cooperating. At least 90 tapes had been retrieved and Ms. Grossberg’s legal team was forensically analyzing all of Ms. Grossberg’s devices in case there were any additional recordings, Mr. Filippatos said.

As I’ve previously reported, Grossberg has publicly stated that she was pressured to find evidence that the Jan. 6 insurrection was some kind of false flag:

“Tucker was very set on finding an FBI person who was implanted in the crowd and spinning this conspiracy that they were ultimately the ones responsible for the Capitol attack,” [Grossberg] added. She went on to explain that she could find no evidence for such a thing, that an attorney for one of the Proud Boys had told her, twice, "There is no conspiracy, get away from this stuff. This is dangerous, tell Tucker to stop.”

"The response was, 'Well, find somebody else. Tucker is really intent on this.'"

Personally, I doubt there will be any criminal charges against anyone at Fox even though Maria Bartiromo (whom Grossberg worked for before moving on to the Tucker Carlson Tonight show) was a prime spreader of election disinformation. Most of Tucker Carlson's treasonous dishonesty on the air occurred after the insurrection. The New York Times noted that “statements made on his show represented only a small piece of the Dominion [defamation] lawsuit.”

But who knows what else Grossberg might know, and be able to prove and/or be willing to tell, about people close to Trump who communicated with her colleagues?

In any event, the Smartmatic defamation lawsuit remains pending. I’ll bet Grossberg could have a lot to tell Smartmatic lawyers, too.

You can watch Grossberg discuss the trauma she experienced working for Carlson below, from MSNBC’s April 25, 2023 Deadline: White House.