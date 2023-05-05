\

Lying Kayleigh McEnany is probably even more dishonest and almost as vicious as Tucker Carlson. So long as she doesn’t defame anyone or any entity that could sue for big bucks, she’ll probably be perfect for Fox “News” prime time.

How big a liar is #LyingKayleigh McEnany? She’s such a big liar that Neil Cavuto, senior vice president, anchor, managing editor of business news on both the Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network, cut away from her November 9, 2020 conference because she was so full of lies about the 2020 election (video below). From my post that day:

[M]oments after McEnany accused Democrats of “welcoming fraud” and “welcoming illegal voting,” Cavuto cut in.

CAVUTO: Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating.

If she does bring proof of that of course we’ll take you back, So far, she has started saying right at the outset “welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting.” Not so fast.

And how did Fox top brass react to this? By complaining about Cavuto (as revealed in Dominion Voting System’s brief in support of its motion for summary judgment, pp. 28-32)

Other outlandish McEnany lies:

On February 25, 2020, she said, on Fox Business Network, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here … and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." 200,000 American deaths from coronavirus later, she shrugged them off as a success, saying, “The fact that we have come nowhere near 2 million deaths is a testament to this president taking immediate action.”

She repeatedly insisted Donald Trump was neither condoning nor advocating sexual assault in the infamous Access Hollywood video where he boasted about grabbing women by the p***y.

When Donald Trump said, “I wish her well,” after Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested, McEnany claimed her boss meant he didn’t want Maxwell to commit suicide.

From Media Matters:

Perhaps the worst lie McEnany told was one that was also promoted all over Fox News: that the 2020 election may have been stolen from Trump, which ultimately led to a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. McEnany, appearing in one or two of her roles (sometimes it got confusing), pushed that lie in numerous Fox appearances after Trump lost the 2020 election, appearing on Hannity 20 times during that period. As a sign of McEnany’s priorities, she gave only three press briefings (which were also full of lies) in her official White House capacity during the same time period.

And my personal favorite #LyingKayleigh McEnany lie: Her lie about her lies. On March 2, 2021, she said, on FNC’s Hannity show,

“I was asked [in a press briefing] if I would ever lie to the press. Um, I said no and I kept my word. I never did.”

FACT CHECK: In reality, McEnany lied several times in that same, remarkably short press briefing.

In addition to his racism and misogyny, Tucker Carlson has also proven himself to be spectacularly dishonest and vicious. #LyingKayleigh McEnany also delighted in denigrating the press and Joe Biden (with lies), e.g., will likely provide some serious competition for Carlson as a disinforming, dangerous demagogue. If her dishonest whitewashing of Trump’s “good people on both sides” comments about the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville is any guide, McEnany will probably appeal to Carlson’s white supremacist base, too.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has said he refused to have McEnany on his show because she "lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. ...She can’t acknowledge reality.” Tapper responded yesterday to the news that McEnany is in the running to replace Tucker Carlson, saying, “Kayleigh was one of the biggest spreaders of election lies in that period after the election. She would go on Fox all the time and just repeat these lies over and over and over. So, if anybody thought that the $787.5 million settlement [in Dominion's defamation case] was going to make Fox recalibrate how much they want to be associated with those lies, I guess we have our answer.”

Yes, we do.

I predict she’ll get the job.

You can watch Fox VP Cavuto call out #LyingKayleigh McEnany’s lieswhich have now not just gotten her a job at Fox as a permanent cohost of Outnumbered but have earned her a tryout as the solo host of the top prime time show. It’s below, from the November 9, 2020 Your World.