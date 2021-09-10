Laura Ingraham melded her bigotry with her love for traitors as she joined Donald Trump in extolling Confederate slave-owner Robert E. Lee and whining that a statue of him was taken down in Virginia.

INGRAHAM: Robert E. Lee a towering figure in American history. Of course, he fought for the Confederacy, he owned slaves, but he also played an indispensable role in post-war Reconstruction that was just instrumental in reuniting the country. In fact, Lee has long been respected and even admired by northerners and southerners alike.

Ingraham went on to sneer that the statue was “cut in half and sent to a women’s prison” after it was cut down, “on the orders of Governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam.” With even more disgust in her voice, Ingraham added that Northam called the statue’s removal “part of the healing process so Virginia can move forward and become a welcoming state with inclusiveness and diversity.” As if that's a bad thing.

By coincidence, Donald Trump issued a statement full of loving praise for Lee and his statue earlier that same day, which Ellen wrote about on Crooks and Liars.

Robert E. Lee is considered by many Generals to be the greatest strategist of them all. President Lincoln wanted him to command the North, in which case the war would have been over in one day. Robert E. Lee instead chose the other side because of his great love of Virginia, and except for Gettysburg, would have won the war period. He should be remembered as perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over, ardent in his resolve to bring the North and South together through many means of reconciliation, and imploring his soldiers to do their duty in becoming good citizens of this Country.

… If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment. We are suffering because we don't have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!

It’s not surprising that Ingraham would follow Trump in gushing over a Confederate, treasonous general. This is the woman who cruelly mocked the law enforcement officers who protected Congress and the Capitol from insurrectionists on January 6th. She also spent time at Normandy’s American cemetery, where thousands of fallen American troops are buried, snarking about veteran Pete Buttigieg and military father Joe Biden.

It’s equally unsurprising that Ingraham would go all in against anti-racism measures. In February, Ingraham and guest Raymond Arroyo spent more than a minute and a half railing against Disney for eliminating racial stereotypes from its Jungle Cruise ride. She has also attacked Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley by painting his support for anti-racism measures in the military as anti-American.

Ingraham has also done her best to sabotage efforts to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and has attacked the vaccines as “unproven.” Yet she has promoted such potentially dangerous, unproven drugs as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Who can doubt that if she were alive during the Civil War, Ingraham would have been on the side of the traitors?

You can watch Ingraham lavish love on the slaveholder who literally waged war on the United States below, from the September 8, 2021 The Ingraham Angle, via Media Matters.