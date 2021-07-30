Poor Laura Ingraham’s demand that she and others have the right to infect people with COVID-19 hit an unexpected brick wall when Trump toady Alan Dershowitz forcefully contradicted her.

Who knows what sense of decency suddenly invaded Dershowitz’s brain but before he sticks his nose back up Trump’s butt, let’s all appreciate him telling Fox viewers that vaccine mandates are necessary and constitutional.

DERSHOWITZ: As far as mandating vaccination, I think the Supreme Court would uphold gradual mandating of vaccination. That is, first conditioning going to school on getting vaccinated, conditioning getting on airplanes, conditioning going to crowded buildings. Ultimately, if it became absolutely necessary, they would quote George Washington in the middle of the Revolutionary War, who mandated vaccination against smallpox for--



INGRAHAM (interrupting): Are you saying that COVID-19 - Alan, hold on. Are you saying - see, I disagree with this analysis. COVID-19 is not smallpox. I don't think you have to overrule the Jacobson case. You can distinguish the Jacobson case on the basis of the data, mortality, the - how infectious this is, how many people it kills. This is not smallpox. So - and this is not a fully approved - it's not a fully approved vaccine either.



DERSHOWITZ: Neither was the smallpox vaccine in 1905. No, I think COVID is worse than smallpox in many ways. It may not kill as many people, but we don't know what the long-term impact is. I have to--



INGRAHAM: It killed 300 million people worldwide. 300 million people.



DERSHOWITZ: I know. I have the right to get on an airplane and know that everybody on that airplane is vaccinated or tested. You may have the right not to get vaccinated. But you have no right to spread the disease to me even if you won't kill me, even if you won't kill me. I don't want long-term impact.

At that point, Ingraham started sputtering and speaking over Dershowitz, as if she just couldn’t believe her Trump-tribe pal could betray her by advocating for public safety measures and consideration for others’ lives.

Eventually, she sneered sarcastically, “OK. You can deprive people of their constitutional rights on the basis of a vaccine that still allows the spread of a virus.”

Dershowitz was not deterred. And when he continued to disagree with her, she claimed to be “up against a hard break” and ended the discussion.

DERSHOWITZ: There is no constitutional right to get on an airplane and to spread the disease to me, even if it's not gonna be fatal.



INGRAHAM: OK. All right.



DERSHOWITZ: I have constitutional rights –

INGRAHAM: We gotta go, we’re up against a hard break.

DERSHOWITZ: - you have constitutional rights and the court has got to balance it.



INGRAHAM: I get you. It's not smallpox. Professor, thank you.

You can watch Ingraham throw a hissy fit over the “right” to infect others with COVID-19 below, from the July 30, 2021 The Ingraham Angle.